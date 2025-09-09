Mamata Banerjee Opposes Rapid Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced opposition to the expedited Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, criticizing the process for its short timeframe of two to three months. Her stance is in line with the INDIA bloc's position on this matter.

Banerjee has proposed that both the Aadhaar card and the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) should be integrated into the SIR to ensure comprehensive voter identity verification. She emphasized that while EPIC serves as the identity card for voters, Aadhaar's inclusion would ensure broader coverage.

Her comments follow the Supreme Court's directive for Aadhaar to be recognized as voter identity proof in Bihar's SIR. The electoral revision in Bihar is intended to eliminate ineligible names from the rolls ahead of state assembly polls. Speculation arises about the possibility of a similar revision in West Bengal preceding next year's elections.

