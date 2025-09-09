Left Menu

Moldova's Democratic Race: EU Path or Russian Influence?

Moldovan President Maia Sandu warns of Russian interference in Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections, crucial for its EU candidacy. Sandu highlights Russia's use of hybrid warfare tactics to sway the vote and emphasizes the vote's significance for Moldova's democratic future and European integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:30 IST
Moldova's Democratic Race: EU Path or Russian Influence?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a significant address to the European Parliament, Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed alarm over Russia's alleged attempts to meddle in Moldova's parliamentary elections through disinformation and other tactics. Sandu described the September 28 elections as the most pivotal in the nation's EU candidacy journey.

Sandu emphasized the urgency of this electoral battle for democracy, warning against the Kremlin's intent to leverage Moldova against Ukraine and as a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the EU. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola praised Sandu for her courage and vowed support for Moldova's EU aspirations.

As Moldova prepares for a crucial vote, EU leaders express solidarity, foregrounding Moldova's geopolitical crossroads: cementing EU ties or succumbing to Russian influence. The European Parliament is set to vote on a resolution to bolster Moldova's defenses against Russia's hybrid threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Raises Alarm Over Israel's Strikes on Qatar

Pope Leo Raises Alarm Over Israel's Strikes on Qatar

 Italy
2
Top UN official condemns Israeli attack in Qatar, says focus should be reaching Gaza ceasefire deal, 'not destroying it', reports AP.

Top UN official condemns Israeli attack in Qatar, says focus should be reach...

 Global
3
Delhi Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Disturbing Intra-Familial Abuse Case

Delhi Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Disturbing Intra-Familial Abuse Case

 India
4
Infrastructure Investment: The Financial Roadmap for Sustaining Growth

Infrastructure Investment: The Financial Roadmap for Sustaining Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025