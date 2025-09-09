Moldova's Democratic Race: EU Path or Russian Influence?
Moldovan President Maia Sandu warns of Russian interference in Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections, crucial for its EU candidacy. Sandu highlights Russia's use of hybrid warfare tactics to sway the vote and emphasizes the vote's significance for Moldova's democratic future and European integration.
- Country:
- Romania
In a significant address to the European Parliament, Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed alarm over Russia's alleged attempts to meddle in Moldova's parliamentary elections through disinformation and other tactics. Sandu described the September 28 elections as the most pivotal in the nation's EU candidacy journey.
Sandu emphasized the urgency of this electoral battle for democracy, warning against the Kremlin's intent to leverage Moldova against Ukraine and as a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the EU. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola praised Sandu for her courage and vowed support for Moldova's EU aspirations.
As Moldova prepares for a crucial vote, EU leaders express solidarity, foregrounding Moldova's geopolitical crossroads: cementing EU ties or succumbing to Russian influence. The European Parliament is set to vote on a resolution to bolster Moldova's defenses against Russia's hybrid threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Prevails: Reddy's Gracious Defeat
Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by spirit of dialogue, dissent, participation: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat.
BJP Poised to Dominate Bodoland Elections Amidst New Alliances
Festive Spirit Envelops DUSU Elections as North Campus Comes Alive
Vote Theft Allegations: A Looming Crisis for Indian Democracy?