Moldova's Democratic Race: EU Path or Russian Influence?

In a significant address to the European Parliament, Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed alarm over Russia's alleged attempts to meddle in Moldova's parliamentary elections through disinformation and other tactics. Sandu described the September 28 elections as the most pivotal in the nation's EU candidacy journey.

Sandu emphasized the urgency of this electoral battle for democracy, warning against the Kremlin's intent to leverage Moldova against Ukraine and as a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the EU. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola praised Sandu for her courage and vowed support for Moldova's EU aspirations.

As Moldova prepares for a crucial vote, EU leaders express solidarity, foregrounding Moldova's geopolitical crossroads: cementing EU ties or succumbing to Russian influence. The European Parliament is set to vote on a resolution to bolster Moldova's defenses against Russia's hybrid threats.

