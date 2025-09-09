Left Menu

Karnataka Tensions Rise Amidst Political Accusations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced action against those involved in Maddur's stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha idol immersion. The situation heightened tensions, with protests and a BJP-led bandh. The BJP is blamed for disturbing peace, while 22 arrests have been made, and further protests have been halted.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah vowed to take action against individuals involved in a stone-pelting event at Maddur during the Lord Ganesha idol immersion procession, regardless of their religious or political affiliation. His statement comes amid accusations that the BJP is attempting to disrupt peace in the region.

In response to the incident on September 7, tensions escalated, with large-scale protests from right-wing factions and a BJP band called in Maddur. Authorities report 22 arrests, with efforts ongoing to hold others accountable, reflecting the state government's commitment to maintaining order and justice.

The situation further intensified with the planned 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' march in Mysuru, orchestrated by right-wing activists including the RSS, protesting a statement by the Deputy Chief Minister. Preventive measures were implemented to avert potential unrest as the political discourse continues to focus on law and order issues across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

