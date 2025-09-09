Left Menu

Festive Spirit Envelops DUSU Elections as North Campus Comes Alive

The Delhi University Students' Union elections transformed North Campus into a lively atmosphere, with innovative campaigning methods amidst restrictions on printed materials. Students engaged in creating campaign materials and discussing politics at various campus locations and online. The elections emphasize adherence to strict defacement guidelines.

Updated: 09-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:15 IST
The Delhi University Students' Union elections have infused the North Campus with a vibrant carnival-like atmosphere, as students innovate campaigning amidst restrictions on printed materials. Young voters are actively participating by designing their own flyers and banners, contributing to a unique democratic energy on campus.

Students from various colleges describe the campus mood as festive, with activities spilling into classrooms, social media, and local hangouts. Candidates are leaving no stone unturned, courting votes in diverse ways, from handing out cards to leveraging social media for outreach and promises.

Traffic disruptions and vibrant scenes define the campus as election fever grips. Despite defacement bans, campaign enthusiasm and creativity are high, setting the stage for the upcoming votes as the university adheres to strict regulatory guidelines set by the Lyngdoh Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

