Festive Spirit Envelops DUSU Elections as North Campus Comes Alive
The Delhi University Students' Union elections transformed North Campus into a lively atmosphere, with innovative campaigning methods amidst restrictions on printed materials. Students engaged in creating campaign materials and discussing politics at various campus locations and online. The elections emphasize adherence to strict defacement guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi University Students' Union elections have infused the North Campus with a vibrant carnival-like atmosphere, as students innovate campaigning amidst restrictions on printed materials. Young voters are actively participating by designing their own flyers and banners, contributing to a unique democratic energy on campus.
Students from various colleges describe the campus mood as festive, with activities spilling into classrooms, social media, and local hangouts. Candidates are leaving no stone unturned, courting votes in diverse ways, from handing out cards to leveraging social media for outreach and promises.
Traffic disruptions and vibrant scenes define the campus as election fever grips. Despite defacement bans, campaign enthusiasm and creativity are high, setting the stage for the upcoming votes as the university adheres to strict regulatory guidelines set by the Lyngdoh Committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Shift: Delhi University's Third-Year Students Enter DUSU Race
Nepal's Social Media Crackdown Ignites Global Debate on Internet Freedom
Nepal Erupts: Social Media Ban Sparks Violent Protests and Political Fallout
Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests
Nepal in Turmoil as Deadly Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban