Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar

On Tuesday, Israeli forces executed a military strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, further intensifying their campaign against the militant group as peace talks to resolve the Gaza conflict remain at an impasse. The operation led to plumes of black smoke rising over Doha, the Qatari capital.

The Israeli military suggested that its air force executed the strike, though specific details of the operation were not immediately clear. Despite the attack, Qatar Airways flights continued in and out of Doha, while a Qatari air force jet patrolled the skies. Qatar condemned the strike, calling it a "cowardly Israeli attack" and a violation of international laws.

The attack also drew comparisons to past regional conflicts, including the 12-day Iran-Israel war during which Iran targeted Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base. This base hosts the U.S. military's Central Command for the Middle East, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

