Political Turmoil in Nepal: Oli's Resignation Captures China's Attention

Nepal is witnessing a political upheaval as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigns amidst wide-scale protests. Known for his pro-China stance, Oli's resignation follows anti-government demonstrations that turned violent, echoing past political unrest seen in other South Asian nations linked with China.

Oli stepped down after fierce protests, fueled by disapproval over his foreign policy pivot towards China. This shift manifested during his recent attendance at China's Victory Day parade, aggravating international relations with Japan, a critical aid contributor to Nepal.

The resignation mirrors historical political collapses, such as the Rajapaksa regime in Sri Lanka, underscoring the intricate balance Asian leaders must maintain amid fraught foreign alliances and domestic unrest.