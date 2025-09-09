Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister's Resignation Amid Unrest
Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid massive anti-corruption protests fueled by frustration over economic issues and social media restrictions. The protests, led predominantly by young Nepalis, escalated into violence, leading to deaths, injuries, and the shutdown of Kathmandu's main airport.
Political turmoil gripped Nepal as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned following intense anti-corruption protests that defied a curfew. The unrest was highlighted by violence resulting in 19 fatalities and over 100 injuries as protesters clashed with police forces in the capital, Kathmandu.
Protests erupted due to a controversial social media ban, but pressures also stem from longstanding economic grievances in the Himalayan nation. Young Nepalis, particularly frustrated by limited job opportunities and perceived governmental corruption, have been at the forefront of these demonstrations.
Kathmandu's main international airport was shut down amid the chaos, further deepening the political uncertainty. The Nepali army's chief was set to address the nation, indicating escalating military involvement in restoring order.
