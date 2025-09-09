Radhakrishnan's Resounding Win as India's Vice President: A Cross-Vote Victory
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan was elected as India's next vice president after receiving 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. The result highlighted cross-voting from the opposition camp and marked a setback for the opposition, which had anticipated more support for Reddy.
C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, has been elected the next vice president of India following a decisive victory over his opponent, B Sudershan Reddy. The contest concluded with Radhakrishnan securing 452 votes to Reddy's 300, indicating potential cross-voting within the opposition ranks.
The vice presidential election saw an impressive turnout of 98.2% as 767 of the 781 eligible MPs cast their votes. Out of these, 752 ballots were determined to be valid. Radhakrishnan's victory was largely anticipated due to the NDA's numerical advantage, but the significant margin suggests crossover support.
BJP leaders alleged that as many as 15 opposition MPs voted for Radhakrishnan, with some casting invalid votes deliberately. They claimed broader acceptance for the NDA contender, which included backing from smaller parties. Meanwhile, Congress acknowledged the victory but maintained its opposition stance against the ruling alliance.
