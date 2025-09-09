C P Radhakrishnan Wins Vice Presidential Election with 452 Votes

C P Radhakrishnan achieved a decisive victory in the vice presidential election, amassing 452 votes to outpace his opponent, B Sudershan Reddy, who gathered 300 votes. As per Returning Officer P C Mody, of the 767 MPs who participated, 752 votes were declared valid.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, highlighting his enriched public life and administrative proficiency, which is expected to enhance the functionality of Parliament.

Majhi expressed his sentiments on social platform X, praising Radhakrishnan's commitment to democratic principles and wishing him success in his role. The election achieved a voter turnout of 98.2%, although one postal ballot was canceled due to the voter's decision not to participate.

