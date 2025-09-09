Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Wins Vice Presidential Election with 452 Votes

C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential election, securing 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his administrative experience. With a turnout of 98.2%, the election saw 767 MPs cast their votes, with 752 valid ballots.

C P Radhakrishnan achieved a decisive victory in the vice presidential election, amassing 452 votes to outpace his opponent, B Sudershan Reddy, who gathered 300 votes. As per Returning Officer P C Mody, of the 767 MPs who participated, 752 votes were declared valid.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, highlighting his enriched public life and administrative proficiency, which is expected to enhance the functionality of Parliament.

Majhi expressed his sentiments on social platform X, praising Radhakrishnan's commitment to democratic principles and wishing him success in his role. The election achieved a voter turnout of 98.2%, although one postal ballot was canceled due to the voter's decision not to participate.

