Chandrapuram Radhakrishnan: A Non-Confrontational Leader's Rise to Vice Presidency

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a long-time leader with ties to RSS and BJP, has become the 15th Vice President of India. Known for his experienced yet soft-spoken approach, Radhakrishnan's background includes roles as Maharashtra's governor and Tamil Nadu BJP president. His recent election aims to foster political unity and offers vast administrative expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:51 IST
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, deeply rooted in India's RSS and BJP, has ascended to the role of the 15th Vice President of India as of Tuesday. Known for his rich political and administrative experience, he is anticipated to bring a steady hand as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Radhakrishnan, described as a soft-spoken, non-confrontational leader, follows in the footsteps of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who shockingly resigned on July 21. At 67, Radhakrishnan's election marks the third time a leader from Tamil Nadu has filled this prestigious position.

In his political journey, Radhakrishnan has gained a reputation for being an 'untainted' leader. With years of experience as Maharashtra's governor and a two-term Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, his roles in various BJP capacities affirm his suitability for the vice presidency, where he aims to emphasize unity and effective governance.

