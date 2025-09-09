C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for the Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan, elected on Tuesday, has become the 15th Vice President of India, a move expected to shape the country's political landscape significantly. Known for his deep roots in the RSS and BJP, Radhakrishnan assumes the esteemed role as the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairperson.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her congratulations, noting that Radhakrishnan's extensive experience in public life will play a pivotal role in advancing the nation. In a post on social media platform X, she expressed her best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure.

Radhakrishnan, aged 67, is recognized as a soft-spoken leader with a non-confrontational approach. He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, marking the third time a leader from Tamil Nadu holds this prestigious position.