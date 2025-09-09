Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for the Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's 15th Vice President. Known for his roots in the RSS and BJP, Radhakrishnan brings decades of political and administrative experience. President Murmu congratulated him, highlighting his potential to significantly contribute to the nation's progress during his tenure.

C P Radhakrishnan, elected on Tuesday, has become the 15th Vice President of India, a move expected to shape the country's political landscape significantly. Known for his deep roots in the RSS and BJP, Radhakrishnan assumes the esteemed role as the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairperson.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her congratulations, noting that Radhakrishnan's extensive experience in public life will play a pivotal role in advancing the nation. In a post on social media platform X, she expressed her best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure.

Radhakrishnan, aged 67, is recognized as a soft-spoken leader with a non-confrontational approach. He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, marking the third time a leader from Tamil Nadu holds this prestigious position.

