Gadkari's Unyielding Principles and Vision for India's Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reiterated his unwavering commitment to principles in politics, expressing strong confidence in securing another victory from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. This will mark his fourth consecutive win, even amid allegations of conflict of interest by the opposition Congress.

The Congress has accused Gadkari of lobbying for ethanol production to benefit firms linked to his sons, claims the BJP dismisses as baseless. In response, Gadkari underscores his political integrity and focus on national development.

Reflecting on his political journey, Gadkari highlights key infrastructure roles he has managed and stresses the importance of water, power, and transportation for national progress. He emphasizes innovations in agriculture, urging a transition to electric and CNG tractors to boost productivity and farmer income.

