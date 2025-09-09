Left Menu

Gadkari's Unyielding Principles and Vision for India's Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reaffirms his determination never to compromise on principles in politics, as he sets sights on a fourth consecutive win from Nagpur. Despite conflict of interest allegations from Congress, Gadkari remains focused on infrastructure development and enhancing agricultural productivity through technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:57 IST
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reiterated his unwavering commitment to principles in politics, expressing strong confidence in securing another victory from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. This will mark his fourth consecutive win, even amid allegations of conflict of interest by the opposition Congress.

The Congress has accused Gadkari of lobbying for ethanol production to benefit firms linked to his sons, claims the BJP dismisses as baseless. In response, Gadkari underscores his political integrity and focus on national development.

Reflecting on his political journey, Gadkari highlights key infrastructure roles he has managed and stresses the importance of water, power, and transportation for national progress. He emphasizes innovations in agriculture, urging a transition to electric and CNG tractors to boost productivity and farmer income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

