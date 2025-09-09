Left Menu

Historic Win: C P Radhakrishnan Becomes India's 15th Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, won the vice presidential election with 452 votes. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated him on his victory. A total of 767 MPs voted, with a turnout of 98.2%, leading to Radhakrishnan being elected as India's 15th vice president.

Updated: 09-09-2025 20:59 IST
The recent vice presidential election concluded with C P Radhakrishnan emerging triumphant as the NDA candidate, securing 452 votes.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised his victory, expressing delight in a post on X. Rival candidate B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes.

An impressive 98.2% of MPs participated, casting 767 ballots in total. Out of these, 752 were valid, propelling Radhakrishnan to his new role as India's 15th vice president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

