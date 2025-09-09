C P Radhakrishnan Wins Vice-Presidential Election: A Leader's Promise
C P Radhakrishnan won the vice-presidential elections with 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Radhakrishnan's leadership and administrative skills, expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen India's parliamentary democracy and serve marginalized communities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan, who triumphed in the vice-presidential elections, securing 452 votes over opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.
Shah praised Radhakrishnan's deep-rooted leadership, describing his rise from grassroots levels as a testament to his profound administrative expertise.
Expressing confidence, Shah highlighted Radhakrishnan's potential to enhance India's parliamentary democracy, particularly in serving marginalized communities, as he steps into the role of the Vice-President and custodian of the Upper House.
