NDA's C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan clinched the vice presidency of India, securing 452 votes against 300 for the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, despite expectations of a closer race. The election displayed cross-voting from opposition members, indicating a broader acceptance of the NDA candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:15 IST
In a significant political development, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the Vice President of India, decisively defeating opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. His victory, bagging 452 votes to 300, highlights cross-voting from opposition MPs.

The election, which saw a high turnout of 98.2% with 767 out of 781 MPs casting votes, underscores a setback for the opposition camp that had anticipated a stronger showing. Despite the expectation of a closer contest, Radhakrishnan's victory was largely predicted due to the NDA's numerical advantage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan's ability to elevate parliamentary discourse, while senior BJP members celebrated his win, noting the support from even opposition members overlooking partisan lines. This election follows the sudden vacancy created by Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

