Left Menu

From Leadership to Legacy: Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidency

Andhra Pradesh leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President of India. Naidu anticipated Radhakrishnan's tenure would strengthen democratic values. Kalyan praised his statesmanship. Radhakrishnan, a seasoned leader from Tamil Nadu, won against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:04 IST
From Leadership to Legacy: Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidency
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended their congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan upon his election as Vice President of India.

Naidu expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's leadership would serve to further the nation's progress and embed democratic principles, citing his vast knowledge and experience.

Kalyan lauded Radhakrishnan's statesmanship, noting that his election to the vice presidency would enhance the dignity of the office and promote meaningful debates in the Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan secured the position by winning 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

 India
2
Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

 India
3
Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement

Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement

 Canada
4
Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025