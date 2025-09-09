From Leadership to Legacy: Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidency

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended their congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan upon his election as Vice President of India.

Naidu expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's leadership would serve to further the nation's progress and embed democratic principles, citing his vast knowledge and experience.

Kalyan lauded Radhakrishnan's statesmanship, noting that his election to the vice presidency would enhance the dignity of the office and promote meaningful debates in the Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan secured the position by winning 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.

(With inputs from agencies.)