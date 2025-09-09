C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President: A Political Milestone
C P Radhakrishnan, NDA nominee, was elected the 15th Vice President of India with 452 votes. The election saw a high turnout and some cross-voting in his favor. Radhakrishnan, with deep roots in BJP and RSS, succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, continuing to influence India's political landscape.
In a significant political development, Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 votes to defeat the Opposition's candidate, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes.
The election process witnessed a notable turnout with 767 MPs casting their votes, representing a 98.2% participation rate. A total of 752 ballots were deemed valid, and 15 were invalid, reducing the required majority to 377 votes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his extensive public service experience as a valuable asset for the nation's progress. The election outcome, characterized by cross-party support, reflects a setback for the opposition, despite claiming unity and support for their candidate.
With inputs from agencies.
