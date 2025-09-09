Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President of India

C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. Tamil Nadu leaders extended their congratulations, highlighting Radhakrishnan's dedication and expected contribution to preserving Tamil culture, language, and India's democratic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India, triumphing with 452 votes over the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy who garnered 300 votes. The news was greeted with widespread acclaim from Tamil Nadu leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Governor Ravi praised Radhakrishnan for his leadership, expressing confidence that his tenure will enhance initiatives to preserve Tamil language and culture. Chief Minister Stalin commended his steadfast resolve to the constitutional framework and democratic ideals.

AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram joined in the accolades, noting Radhakrishnan's tireless public service. Puducherry's Chief Minister praised Radhakrishnan's experience, predicting his success will elevate India's global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

