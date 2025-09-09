C P Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President of India

C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India, triumphing with 452 votes over the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy who garnered 300 votes. The news was greeted with widespread acclaim from Tamil Nadu leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Governor Ravi praised Radhakrishnan for his leadership, expressing confidence that his tenure will enhance initiatives to preserve Tamil language and culture. Chief Minister Stalin commended his steadfast resolve to the constitutional framework and democratic ideals.

AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram joined in the accolades, noting Radhakrishnan's tireless public service. Puducherry's Chief Minister praised Radhakrishnan's experience, predicting his success will elevate India's global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)