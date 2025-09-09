Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President: A Beacon of Democratic Values
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauds C P Radhakrishnan's election as Vice President of India, highlighting his grassroots rise, visionary leadership, and dedication to justice and equality. His achievements embody democracy and inspire national progress by strengthening social harmony and uplifting the marginalized.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday extended congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan for being elected as the Vice President of India, heralding him as a beacon of democratic values.
Radhakrishnan's ascent from grassroots activism to holding one of the country's highest constitutional offices exemplifies his influential leadership and administrative prowess, Sai noted.
Emphasizing his unyielding dedication to the underprivileged, Sai remarked that Radhakrishnan's journey of faith and hard work will lead to greater equality, justice, and national progress, serving as an inspiration throughout India.
