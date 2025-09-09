C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President Amidst Political Dynamics

NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential elections, securing 452 votes against his opponent, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300. This outcome suggested cross-voting in Radhakrishnan's favor, representing a strategic setback for the opposition, despite their claims of unity.

The election witnessed a notable turnout of 98.2 percent, with 767 MPs casting their ballots. Ultimately, 752 votes were deemed valid. Radhakrishnan's win underscored the ruling alliance's clear numerical edge, reinforced by support from several smaller parties and the YSR Congress, which backed him with 11 MPs.

Amid claims of conscience-driven votes, BJP leaders assert that up to 40 opposition MPs voted for the NDA candidate. Radhakrishnan's election drew congratulations from key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded his experience and commitment to India's constitutional values.