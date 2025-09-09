Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President Amidst Political Dynamics

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India with 452 votes, surpassing the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. The victory was marked by cross-voting in Radhakrishnan's favor, signaling a setback for the opposition. This election highlighted the NDA's numerical advantage and political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:55 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential elections, securing 452 votes against his opponent, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300. This outcome suggested cross-voting in Radhakrishnan's favor, representing a strategic setback for the opposition, despite their claims of unity.

The election witnessed a notable turnout of 98.2 percent, with 767 MPs casting their ballots. Ultimately, 752 votes were deemed valid. Radhakrishnan's win underscored the ruling alliance's clear numerical edge, reinforced by support from several smaller parties and the YSR Congress, which backed him with 11 MPs.

Amid claims of conscience-driven votes, BJP leaders assert that up to 40 opposition MPs voted for the NDA candidate. Radhakrishnan's election drew congratulations from key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded his experience and commitment to India's constitutional values.

