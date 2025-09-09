Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election
In the recent vice presidential election, NDA's C P Radhakrishnan beat Opposition's B Sudarshan Reddy with 452 votes to 300. While acknowledging the defeat, Shashi Tharoor praised Reddy's resolve, emphasizing the value of standing by one's beliefs. The Congress considered the BJP's win a 'moral and political defeat'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In the latest vice presidential election, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious over Opposition's B Sudarshan Reddy, securing 452 votes against Reddy's 300.
Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, lauded Reddy for his steadfastness, quoting, 'Sometimes the fight is not about winning or losing but about standing up for your convictions.'
The Congress labeled the BJP's numerical success a 'moral and political defeat,' citing unity within the Opposition which showed a 'most respectable' performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Delhi: BJP's Double-Engine Governance
Congress Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Elections: Strategic Talks and Alliances
Congress Amplifies Voter Rights with District-Level Adhikar Yatra
Congress Criticizes Insufficient Flood Aid in Punjab
Odisha Police Intensifies Efforts to Boost Convictions in Crimes Against Women