Left Menu

Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

In the recent vice presidential election, NDA's C P Radhakrishnan beat Opposition's B Sudarshan Reddy with 452 votes to 300. While acknowledging the defeat, Shashi Tharoor praised Reddy's resolve, emphasizing the value of standing by one's beliefs. The Congress considered the BJP's win a 'moral and political defeat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:59 IST
Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest vice presidential election, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious over Opposition's B Sudarshan Reddy, securing 452 votes against Reddy's 300.

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, lauded Reddy for his steadfastness, quoting, 'Sometimes the fight is not about winning or losing but about standing up for your convictions.'

The Congress labeled the BJP's numerical success a 'moral and political defeat,' citing unity within the Opposition which showed a 'most respectable' performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
2
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
3
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
4
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025