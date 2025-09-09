Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

In the latest vice presidential election, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan emerged victorious over Opposition's B Sudarshan Reddy, securing 452 votes against Reddy's 300.

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, lauded Reddy for his steadfastness, quoting, 'Sometimes the fight is not about winning or losing but about standing up for your convictions.'

The Congress labeled the BJP's numerical success a 'moral and political defeat,' citing unity within the Opposition which showed a 'most respectable' performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)