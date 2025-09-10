Erdogan Vows Support for Qatar Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed unwavering support for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani after the recent Israeli assault on Hamas in Qatar.

During a phone call, Erdogan conveyed Ankara's commitment to stand by Doha with all available resources, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.

The Turkish presidency further announced that the leaders discussed potential joint measures to address the incident, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation amidst ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)