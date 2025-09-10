Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Netanyahu Over Qatar Strike

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for unilaterally deciding to strike Qatar, a U.S. ally. Trump emphasized that such actions do not benefit U.S. or Israeli objectives, though he acknowledged that removing Hamas from Gaza is a worthwhile endeavor.

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disapproval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to conduct military strikes in Qatar.

Trump underscored that Qatar, a key ally of the United States, plays an important role in peace efforts and that unilateral military actions do not align with either Israeli or U.S. goals.

Nonetheless, the president took a moment to agree with Israel's initiative to counter Hamas, describing the effort as a commendable pursuit due to the organization's impact on Gaza's residents.

