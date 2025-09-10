White House Aids Suggest Forensic Analysis of Controversial Trump-Epstein Letter

The White House has announced its support for a forensic analysis of a letter purportedly sent by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. This letter, claimed to be part of a birthday book for the late sex offender, features a questionable signature, prompting Trump's aides to dispute its authenticity.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives released the document, dating back over 20 years, sparking renewed controversy. The administration swiftly denied its legitimacy, with Karoline Leavitt, the president's spokeswoman, reinforcing Trump's denial of any connection to the document during a press briefing.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals public skepticism about the government's transparency in the Epstein case, with a vast majority believing there's undisclosed information related to Epstein's death and client list. Meanwhile, Republican support for Trump's handling of this matter has incrementally risen, despite overall low public approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)