White House Aids Suggest Forensic Analysis of Controversial Trump-Epstein Letter
The White House has supported a forensic analysis of a letter allegedly given by Trump to Epstein. The authenticity of the letter, released by Democrats, is in question. As suspicions around Epstein's case persist, Trump's handling of the matter sees mixed public approval, complicating his political stance.
The White House has announced its support for a forensic analysis of a letter purportedly sent by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. This letter, claimed to be part of a birthday book for the late sex offender, features a questionable signature, prompting Trump's aides to dispute its authenticity.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives released the document, dating back over 20 years, sparking renewed controversy. The administration swiftly denied its legitimacy, with Karoline Leavitt, the president's spokeswoman, reinforcing Trump's denial of any connection to the document during a press briefing.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals public skepticism about the government's transparency in the Epstein case, with a vast majority believing there's undisclosed information related to Epstein's death and client list. Meanwhile, Republican support for Trump's handling of this matter has incrementally risen, despite overall low public approval.
