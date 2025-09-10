Left Menu

Trump Certain of Successful US-India Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing trade negotiations with India. He announced continued discussions to address trade barriers between the two nations and is planning to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, confident of reaching a beneficial agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in reaching a successful conclusion to trade negotiations with India. Speaking on Tuesday, Trump emphasized his positive outlook on resolving trade barriers with Delhi.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump announced ongoing negotiations aimed at removing trade barriers between the United States and India. He underscored the importance of these talks for both nations.

Trump lauded his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a 'very good friend.' He expressed eagerness to engage in discussions with Modi in the coming weeks, expecting favorable outcomes for both countries.

