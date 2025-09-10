Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena

In a significant legal maneuver, a federal judge has quashed a Department of Justice subpoena aimed at Boston Children's Hospital. This move comes as part of a broader investigation into facilities providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, often opposed by the Trump administration.

Boston District Judge Myong Joun cited the overly broad nature of the subpoena, suggesting it sought to interfere with Massachusetts' state rights to protect gender-affirming care and intimidate both the hospital and patients.

With this ruling, it marks a judicial precedent against federal subpoenas amidst the crackdown on gender transition treatments. The DOJ, having not responded to comments, had previously targeted a range of clinics and doctors in a similar pursuit.