Left Menu

Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena

A federal judge in Boston has quashed a Department of Justice subpoena issued to Boston Children's Hospital. The subpoena, part of an investigation into gender-affirming care for transgender youth, was deemed overly broad and intended to intimidate healthcare providers. The ruling is seen as a protection of Massachusetts' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 05:09 IST
Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal maneuver, a federal judge has quashed a Department of Justice subpoena aimed at Boston Children's Hospital. This move comes as part of a broader investigation into facilities providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, often opposed by the Trump administration.

Boston District Judge Myong Joun cited the overly broad nature of the subpoena, suggesting it sought to interfere with Massachusetts' state rights to protect gender-affirming care and intimidate both the hospital and patients.

With this ruling, it marks a judicial precedent against federal subpoenas amidst the crackdown on gender transition treatments. The DOJ, having not responded to comments, had previously targeted a range of clinics and doctors in a similar pursuit.

TRENDING

1
Breaking Boundaries: Djed Spence's Historic England Debut

Breaking Boundaries: Djed Spence's Historic England Debut

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Pharmaceutical Ads: New Enforcement Wave

FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Pharmaceutical Ads: New Enforcement Wave

 Global
3
Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena

Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ's Healthcare Subpoena

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Trump Critiques Israel's Qatar Airstrike

Tensions Rise: Trump Critiques Israel's Qatar Airstrike

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025