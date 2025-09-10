Left Menu

Trump Unhappy with Israeli Air Strike

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's air strike on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders. Trump described the situation as unfavorable and emphasized the priority of retrieving hostages. He promised a full statement but reiterated his unhappiness with the strike's outcome and its implications.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction on Tuesday regarding Israel's recent air strike on Qatar, which targeted key political figures of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Speaking to journalists, Trump underscored his discontent with the situation, stating, "I'm not thrilled about it," as he attended dinner at a Washington restaurant. While emphasizing the importance of retrieving hostages, he expressed he disapproved of the strike's execution.

Trump assured reporters of a fuller statement on Wednesday, yet reiterated his deep unhappiness with the entire episode, indicating a significant diplomatic concern.

