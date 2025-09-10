Political Turmoil in Kathmandu: Oli's Resignation Sparks Change

In the wake of deadly anti-corruption protests, Kathmandu is under a stringent curfew, with soldiers maintaining order following Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation. The unrest began after a controversial social media ban, lifted after it resulted in fatalities.

Protesters, primarily youth frustrated with corruption and lack of economic opportunities, turned to violence, setting government buildings ablaze. The capital remains tense but peaceful for now as authorities prepare for negotiations.

Nepal continues to grapple with instability, wedged between economic giants India and China. The international community, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stresses the importance of peace in the region.