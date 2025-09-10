Nepal Enforces Curfew Amid Rising Tensions
The Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictions, including a curfew, to prevent violence amid ongoing protests. Demonstrations against government corruption and social media bans have escalated, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Critical services remain operational during the enforced curfew period.
In an effort to maintain order, the Nepal Army announced nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew, effective from morning until 6 am the next day. These measures aim to prevent potential violence under the disguise of protests.
The Army's directive comes in the wake of heightened tensions following protests over government corruption and a brief social media ban, which resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
Despite his resignation, unrest persists, with protesters targeting key government buildings. The Army assures that essential services such as healthcare and emergency response will continue to operate during the restrictions.
PM Modi says violence in Nepal heart-rending, appeals to ''brothers and sisters'' in Nepal to support peace.