Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AAP MLA's Arrest Under Public Safety Act

AAP leader Sanjay Singh condemns the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act as unconstitutional, asserting it reflects a government bias against demands for public amenities. The AAP plans to challenge the arrest in different forums, possibly escalating the matter to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:52 IST
Controversy Erupts Over AAP MLA's Arrest Under Public Safety Act
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has sharply criticized the detention of party MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), calling it an unconstitutional act. Malik, representing Doda, was arrested under accusations that his activities threatened public order as per provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir PSA, 1978.

In a visit to Jammu, Singh expressed intentions to consult with regional party leaders and map out future action plans. He pledged that the AAP would voice this issue across various platforms including public demonstrations, parliamentary discussions, and potentially, legal challenges in the Supreme Court.

Criticizing the ruling party, Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is systematically targeting AAP members. He contended that Malik's demand for a hospital led to his PSA arrest, exemplifying government's overreach. Meanwhile, Malik's father emphasized that the charges are misguided, anticipating judicial review to reveal the truth.

Adding to the outcry, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned Malik's detention, reflecting concerns over democracy's integrity. The arrest has stirred broader political criticism, with various party leaders framing it as an undemocratic maneuver against an elected representative, urging reconsideration of the PSA endorsement by the Assembly Secretariat.

Amid this controversy, the district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to maintain peace, amid rising tensions regarding the PSA's application on Malik, highlighting the sensitive political climate in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
2
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India
3
NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

 Czechia
4
Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025