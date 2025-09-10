Controversy Erupts Over AAP MLA's Arrest Under Public Safety Act

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has sharply criticized the detention of party MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), calling it an unconstitutional act. Malik, representing Doda, was arrested under accusations that his activities threatened public order as per provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir PSA, 1978.

In a visit to Jammu, Singh expressed intentions to consult with regional party leaders and map out future action plans. He pledged that the AAP would voice this issue across various platforms including public demonstrations, parliamentary discussions, and potentially, legal challenges in the Supreme Court.

Criticizing the ruling party, Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is systematically targeting AAP members. He contended that Malik's demand for a hospital led to his PSA arrest, exemplifying government's overreach. Meanwhile, Malik's father emphasized that the charges are misguided, anticipating judicial review to reveal the truth.

Adding to the outcry, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned Malik's detention, reflecting concerns over democracy's integrity. The arrest has stirred broader political criticism, with various party leaders framing it as an undemocratic maneuver against an elected representative, urging reconsideration of the PSA endorsement by the Assembly Secretariat.

Amid this controversy, the district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to maintain peace, amid rising tensions regarding the PSA's application on Malik, highlighting the sensitive political climate in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)