Poland’s Airspace Under Siege: Russian Drones Breach Borders

In a bold confrontation, Poland announced Wednesday a breach of its airspace by Russian drones, with several posing immediate threats successfully neutralized by Poland and its NATO allies.

The gravity of the situation prompted an overnight military alert as Poland faced another wave of airspace violations amid ongoing Russian assaults on Ukraine.

Historically, Russian provocations have strained Poland's sense of security, demonstrated by incidents like missile infiltrations and drone crashes, underscoring persistent regional tensions fueled by Russia's extended conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)