Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations
Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) visited his cousin, Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, sparking alliance speculations between the two parties. This marks the second public interaction between the cousins, following a meeting during the Ganesh festival at Raj Thackeray's residence, Shivtirth.
- Country:
- India
In a move that has fueled political speculation, Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, made a noteworthy visit to his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. The meeting has sparked discussions of a potential alliance between the two political factions.
The cousins, whose relationship has been under public scrutiny, met at 'Shivtirth,' the residence of Raj Thackeray. This isn't their first meeting; earlier interactions include a visit by Uddhav during the Ganesh festival.
The unfolding events suggest possible realignments within Maharashtra's political landscape, as both parties consider strengthening ties amidst evolving political dynamics.