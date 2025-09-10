Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

In a move that has fueled political speculation, Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, made a noteworthy visit to his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. The meeting has sparked discussions of a potential alliance between the two political factions.

The cousins, whose relationship has been under public scrutiny, met at 'Shivtirth,' the residence of Raj Thackeray. This isn't their first meeting; earlier interactions include a visit by Uddhav during the Ganesh festival.

The unfolding events suggest possible realignments within Maharashtra's political landscape, as both parties consider strengthening ties amidst evolving political dynamics.