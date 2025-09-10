Left Menu

Crisis and Curfew: Nepal's Turbulent Path to Political Change

Nepal is engulfed in chaos as anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu lead to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's resignation. Social media bans and economic frustrations fuel unrest, while security forces try to restore order. Concerns over political and economic instability attract international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A curfew was imposed in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, as soldiers patrolled the streets following two days of deadly anti-corruption protests. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid the chaos, which began after social media bans incited public outrage.

The parliament area was littered with debris and burnt-out vehicles, with fires damaging several government buildings. The turmoil only subsided following Oli's departure, while the capital's airport experienced disruptions due to the unrest.

Authorities strive to restore normalcy, with plans for talks to resolve the crisis. International figures, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, express concern over Nepal's stability and urge for peace and order to be maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

