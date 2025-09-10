Crisis and Curfew: Nepal's Turbulent Path to Political Change

A curfew was imposed in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, as soldiers patrolled the streets following two days of deadly anti-corruption protests. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid the chaos, which began after social media bans incited public outrage.

The parliament area was littered with debris and burnt-out vehicles, with fires damaging several government buildings. The turmoil only subsided following Oli's departure, while the capital's airport experienced disruptions due to the unrest.

Authorities strive to restore normalcy, with plans for talks to resolve the crisis. International figures, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, express concern over Nepal's stability and urge for peace and order to be maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)