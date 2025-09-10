France's 'Block Everything' Movement: Discontent Unleashed
Protesters across France staged demonstrations as part of the 'Block Everything' movement, expressing anger at the political class and planned budget cuts. Security forces were deployed to remove blockades, and numerous arrests were made. The movement, similar to the 2018 'Yellow Vest' protests, calls for President Macron's resignation.
Protesters initiated widespread demonstrations across France on Wednesday, aiming to 'Block Everything' in a show of anger against the political class and proposed budget reductions. The protests led to traffic disruptions and confrontations with police, while rubbish bins were set ablaze in cities like Paris, Nantes, and Montpellier.
This surge of political unrest erupted two days after Parliament dismissed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou following a no-confidence vote on his measures to address France's escalating debt. President Emmanuel Macron's appointment of Sebastien Lecornu as his new prime minister further inflamed left-wing factions.
The 'Block Everything' movement is characterized by decentralized organization and online mobilization, echoing the 2018 'Yellow Vest' protests. Discontent is palpable as protesters liken current leadership to a 'dysfunctional ruling elite.' Despite heavy police presence, including over 80,000 officers nationwide, demonstrations persisted with calls for Macron's resignation.
