Montenegro's Ambitious EU and Eurozone Aspirations for 2028

Montenegro is setting its sights on joining the European Union and the euro zone by 2028, according to Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

Speaking to reporters, Spajic emphasized the small Balkan nation's robust economic growth, which has nearly doubled in five years. He also revealed plans to issue new government bonds targeting institutional and retail investors.

This move comes as the EU seeks to expand its member base amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, stressing the importance of eliminating 'grey zones' near the bloc's borders.

