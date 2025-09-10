Montenegro's Ambitious EU and Eurozone Aspirations for 2028
Montenegro aims to join the EU and euro zone by 2028, marking progress in EU expansion. The country's economy nearly doubled over five years, and it plans to issue new government bonds. The EU's push for new members intensified post-Ukraine invasion, highlighting risks of non-member 'grey zones'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Montenegro is setting its sights on joining the European Union and the euro zone by 2028, according to Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.
Speaking to reporters, Spajic emphasized the small Balkan nation's robust economic growth, which has nearly doubled in five years. He also revealed plans to issue new government bonds targeting institutional and retail investors.
This move comes as the EU seeks to expand its member base amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, stressing the importance of eliminating 'grey zones' near the bloc's borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Montenegro
- EU
- Eurozone
- Milojko Spajic
- economy
- growth
- bonds
- Russia
- Ukraine
- invasion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fitch Boosts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amidst Trade Tensions
Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Education
Euro Zone Bonds Soften Amid Anticipation of U.S. Inflation Data
Fitch Boosts India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Robust Domestic Demand
Rising Spiritual Journeys: Pilgrimage Travel Fuels Growth in India