Left Menu

Montenegro's Ambitious EU and Eurozone Aspirations for 2028

Montenegro aims to join the EU and euro zone by 2028, marking progress in EU expansion. The country's economy nearly doubled over five years, and it plans to issue new government bonds. The EU's push for new members intensified post-Ukraine invasion, highlighting risks of non-member 'grey zones'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:52 IST
Montenegro's Ambitious EU and Eurozone Aspirations for 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Montenegro is setting its sights on joining the European Union and the euro zone by 2028, according to Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

Speaking to reporters, Spajic emphasized the small Balkan nation's robust economic growth, which has nearly doubled in five years. He also revealed plans to issue new government bonds targeting institutional and retail investors.

This move comes as the EU seeks to expand its member base amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, stressing the importance of eliminating 'grey zones' near the bloc's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MG Windsor Sets New Sales Records in India's EV Market

MG Windsor Sets New Sales Records in India's EV Market

 India
2
Poland's Bold Move: NATO's First Active Defense Against Russian Drones

Poland's Bold Move: NATO's First Active Defense Against Russian Drones

 Global
3
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions

Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions

 Russia
4
Global Indian Businesses Find Lucrative Opportunities in Mumbai Listings

Global Indian Businesses Find Lucrative Opportunities in Mumbai Listings

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025