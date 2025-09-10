Tragic Channel Crossing: Migrants Face Perilous Waters

In a tragic event, the perilous journey across the English Channel has claimed the lives of three migrants, with three others feared missing, according to local authorities. The Pas-de-Calais department's prefecture reported the deaths occurred during an attempted crossing overnight.

The Channel, known for its treacherous waters, has become a frequent route for those desperately trying to reach Britain from France. Rescue operations remain underway, with reports suggesting one individual was saved from another incident at sea.

Favorable weather conditions have sparked a surge in attempted crossings, with British government figures indicating over 1,100 people arrived via small boats last week. Despite the risks, migrants continue to make these dangerous voyages.