Rahul Gandhi's Call to Action: 'Vote Thief, Vacate Power'

During a two-day visit to Raebareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized the slogan 'vote thief, vacate power' as a national issue, alleging vote theft in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. He highlighted discrepancies in voter lists post-elections, citing systematic irregularities to motivate his party supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:42 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reiterated the slogan 'vote thief, vacate your seat of power,' suggesting it underscores a nationwide issue. During his two-day tour in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Gandhi aimed to rally support while highlighting alleged widespread voter fraud across multiple states.

Gandhi raised concerns over alleged vote thefts in Maharashtra and Karnataka. He claimed evidence exists which shows dramatic voter list discrepancies, noting that between general and state elections, a significant number of new voters emerged favoring the BJP, altering electoral outcomes.

The Congress leader pressed the Election Commission to probe these anomalies. Gandhi aims to pour invigorated enthusiasm among Congress supporters by promising to expose voter irregularities further, asserting similar issues are prevalent in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

