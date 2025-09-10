Left Menu

AAP's Battle Against BJP: A Protest for Justice

AAP MP Sanjay Singh protested against the detention of Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, accusing PM Modi and BJP of stifling AAP's growth. Singh deemed Malik's detention illegal, asserting BJP's suppression of AAP leaders. He pledged to fight for justice from streets to Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:37 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has led a protest against the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, describing his arrest as illegal and unconstitutional. Singh directly accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to silence the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wherever it gains ground.

During his address, Singh highlighted the unprecedented nature of Malik's detention, alleging that it reflects a broader campaign by the BJP to crush AAP leaders through false charges and imprisonment. He cited fellow leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and others as evidence of this pattern.

Emphasizing the commitment to justice, Singh declared the party's intention to fight through every possible avenue, from public demonstrations to parliamentary debates. He stressed the importance of standing up against unjust regulations and underscored the irony of detaining an elected official advocating for better hospital facilities.

