C P Radhakrishnan to Take Oath as Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan is set to be sworn in as Vice President of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 67-year-old won the election against B Sudershan Reddy, securing a win by 152 votes following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.
Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will likely be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu this Friday, according to officials.
The official ceremony for Radhakrishnan's oath is slated to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12.
Radhakrishnan, aged 67, emerged victorious in the vice presidential election held on Tuesday, defeating B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. The election was held due to Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation on July 21.
