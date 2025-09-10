Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan to Take Oath as Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan is set to be sworn in as Vice President of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 67-year-old won the election against B Sudershan Reddy, securing a win by 152 votes following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:19 IST
C P Radhakrishnan to Take Oath as Vice President
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will likely be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu this Friday, according to officials.

The official ceremony for Radhakrishnan's oath is slated to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12.

Radhakrishnan, aged 67, emerged victorious in the vice presidential election held on Tuesday, defeating B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. The election was held due to Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation on July 21.

TRENDING

1
Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

 Russia
3
Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercu...

 Qatar
4
Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025