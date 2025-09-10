Tensions Rise: EU Considers Sanctions on Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced plans to seek sanctions and a possible trade suspension against Israel following recent developments in the Gaza conflict.

The European Union's 27 nations remain deeply divided on their stance towards Israel and Palestine, casting doubt on whether a consensus for sanctions will be reached. Meanwhile, an Israeli attack in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders has further heightened tensions, drawing widespread international condemnation.

In response, diplomatic efforts have intensified, with leaders like the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed visiting Qatar to discuss the implications. Analysts emphasize Qatar's diplomatic challenges and the potential repercussions for regional relations, as the attack threatens vital negotiation frameworks like the Abraham Accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)