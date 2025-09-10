Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to impose sanctions and partially suspend trade with Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza. However, the EU remains divided on the issue, making it uncertain whether these measures will be widely supported.

In Qatar, Israeli attacks targeted Hamas leaders engaged in discussions about a U.S. ceasefire proposal, resulting in casualties and widespread regional condemnation. The attack threatens ongoing peace negotiations and the fragile normalization through the Abraham Accords.

Japan joined other nations in condemning Israel's actions, urging a return to diplomatic efforts to avoid further destabilization. The international community, including Qatar and the UAE, is increasingly concerned about Israel's military interventions and their broader geopolitical impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)