Left Menu

Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seeks sanctions against Israel over its Gaza war. The EU struggles with divided opinions. Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar raises tensions, draws regional condemnation, and threatens diplomatic accords, notably the Abraham Accords, potentially destabilizing peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:54 IST
Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to impose sanctions and partially suspend trade with Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza. However, the EU remains divided on the issue, making it uncertain whether these measures will be widely supported.

In Qatar, Israeli attacks targeted Hamas leaders engaged in discussions about a U.S. ceasefire proposal, resulting in casualties and widespread regional condemnation. The attack threatens ongoing peace negotiations and the fragile normalization through the Abraham Accords.

Japan joined other nations in condemning Israel's actions, urging a return to diplomatic efforts to avoid further destabilization. The international community, including Qatar and the UAE, is increasingly concerned about Israel's military interventions and their broader geopolitical impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

 India
2
Tech Surge: Oracle Propels Market to Record Highs

Tech Surge: Oracle Propels Market to Record Highs

 Global
3
In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

 India
4
SEBI Revokes Registrations of 18 Investment Advisers

SEBI Revokes Registrations of 18 Investment Advisers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025