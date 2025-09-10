Radhakrishnan's Remarkable Transition: From Maharashtra Governor to India's Vice President

In a heartwarming address, C P Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, reflected on his 13-month tenure in the state, dubbing it the happiest period in his public life. As he prepares to transition to his new role as India's Vice President, Radhakrishnan carries with him fond memories.

Radhakrishnan, aged 67, clinched a decisive victory in the vice presidential race against joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. His oath of office is expected to be administered by President Droupadi Murmu. During a felicitation at the Raj Bhavan post his candidature announcement, he referred to himself as an uncompromising nationalist.

Praising visionaries like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Radhakrishnan highlighted their roles in safeguarding democratic principles and fighting social oppression. As he likens his move to Delhi to guarding the throne of democracy, he emphasizes inclusive growth benefitting all societal sections. His tenure in Maharashtra, rich in political and administrative experience, cements his legacy.

