In a strategic move, Russia's Defence Ministry declared its overnight military strikes aimed at dismantling Ukraine's military-industrial complex in the western regions. The focus, as noted, carefully avoided Polish territory, which might have escalated tensions further in the region.

The announcement on Wednesday included a statement emphasizing Russia's readiness to engage in consultations with the Polish Ministry of Defence over the issue. This gesture indicates an overture toward diplomatic engagement, despite the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Such operations underscore the volatile military dynamics in Eastern Europe, as well as the delicate international relations scenario that demands astute diplomatic navigation to avoid broader conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)