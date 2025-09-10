Assam's SIT Report Sparks Political Tensions Over Alleged Pakistani Links

In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that he will thoroughly review the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged Pakistani connections involving state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family before making its findings public.

Sarma, speaking in Golaghat district, emphasized the gravity of the inquiry, linking it to national security concerns. He reiterated that no hasty announcements would be made, underscoring the need for a meticulous examination of the report before deciding on any future steps. The SIT submitted its findings on the investigation prompted by accusations involving connections to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

As Sarma praised the SIT for meeting the report deadline, tensions have been escalating between him and Gaurav Gogoi, who has dismissed the accusations as unfounded. The Chief Minister indicated that any further investigation might require assistance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs due to the SIT's limited access to telephonic data.