Left Menu

Assam's SIT Report Sparks Political Tensions Over Alleged Pakistani Links

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma awaits the SIT report on alleged Pakistani links involving Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma emphasizes the seriousness of the investigation, promising a detailed review before public disclosure. Meanwhile, Gogoi dismisses the allegations as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:47 IST
Assam's SIT Report Sparks Political Tensions Over Alleged Pakistani Links
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that he will thoroughly review the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged Pakistani connections involving state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family before making its findings public.

Sarma, speaking in Golaghat district, emphasized the gravity of the inquiry, linking it to national security concerns. He reiterated that no hasty announcements would be made, underscoring the need for a meticulous examination of the report before deciding on any future steps. The SIT submitted its findings on the investigation prompted by accusations involving connections to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

As Sarma praised the SIT for meeting the report deadline, tensions have been escalating between him and Gaurav Gogoi, who has dismissed the accusations as unfounded. The Chief Minister indicated that any further investigation might require assistance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs due to the SIT's limited access to telephonic data.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

 India
2
Tech Surge: Oracle Propels Market to Record Highs

Tech Surge: Oracle Propels Market to Record Highs

 Global
3
In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

In Reverence: Honoring a Brave Jawan of Siachen

 India
4
SEBI Revokes Registrations of 18 Investment Advisers

SEBI Revokes Registrations of 18 Investment Advisers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025