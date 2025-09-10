Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes BJP for manipulating electoral rolls in Gujarat, alleging 'vote theft' led to their rule. Addressing party members, he emphasized strengthening grassroots operations for success in upcoming elections. Kharge also reminded of Congress' contributions to India's democratic institutions, warning against BJP's potential threats to democracy.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:10 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls not just in Gujarat but potentially across the country, alleging the party's rise to power in the state was achieved through 'vote theft.' Addressing party supporters in Junagadh during a training camp, Kharge called for a reinvigoration of Congress to combat these challenges.

Kharge emphasized the importance of Congress' role in establishing India's democratic institutions, accusing the ruling party of eroding these foundational structures. He accepted the task of uniting dedicated party members under a shared ideology, urging them to prepare for upcoming contests with patience and hard work.

The training camp, part of Congress' 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan,' aims to bolster the party ahead of the 2027 Gujarat assembly elections. With recent organizational changes, the party is striving for a strategic comeback, focusing on grassroots mobilization and ideological cohesion to ensure a democratic future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

