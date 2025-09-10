Canada Condemns Russian Drone Incursion in Poland

In a forceful statement on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Russia's deployment of drones into Polish airspace, labeling the move 'reckless and escalatory.' Ottawa is working closely with NATO allies in response to the incident.

Carney emphasized the necessity of increasing pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin to cease the ongoing war in Ukraine. He criticized Putin's continued disregard for the path of peace.

Canada, a fervent advocate for Ukraine on the global stage, has vowed billions in financial and military support. Foreign Minister Anita Anand described the drone incident as a shocking demonstration of Putin's unwillingness to pursue peace.

