Canada Condemns Russian Drone Incursion in Poland
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Russia's drone intrusion into Polish airspace. The Canadian government continues to collaborate with NATO allies to pressurize Russia and President Putin into ending the Ukrainian conflict. Canada, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has pledged significant financial and military assistance.
In a forceful statement on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Russia's deployment of drones into Polish airspace, labeling the move 'reckless and escalatory.' Ottawa is working closely with NATO allies in response to the incident.
Carney emphasized the necessity of increasing pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin to cease the ongoing war in Ukraine. He criticized Putin's continued disregard for the path of peace.
Canada, a fervent advocate for Ukraine on the global stage, has vowed billions in financial and military support. Foreign Minister Anita Anand described the drone incident as a shocking demonstration of Putin's unwillingness to pursue peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
