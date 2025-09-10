Stephen Miran's Nomination Clears Senate Hurdle, Looming Fed Influence

Stephen Miran, a prominent White House economic adviser, moved a step closer to becoming a Federal Reserve governor after clearing a Senate Banking Committee vote. The panel's decision was largely divided along party lines, with Republicans favoring the nomination.

This development aligns with President Donald Trump's ongoing effort to influence U.S. monetary policy. Trump's administration eagerly anticipates Miran's potential role in supporting their stance on interest rate cuts. However, as the full Senate's decision looms, the future of Miran's confirmation remains uncertain.

Amid debates over the Federal Reserve's independence, concerns are growing regarding the potential political influence on its decision-making processes. Such discussions underscore the broader tension between the administration's objectives and the central bank's traditional autonomy in policy matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)