Rahul Gandhi's Crusade: Exposing 'Vote Theft' Across India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, accuses the BJP of vote theft in various states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. He claims evidence of electoral irregularities is being gathered nationwide. Gandhi advocates for safeguarding constitutional rights and challenges the government's alliances with industrialists impacting citizen wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating a vote theft campaign across several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. He emphasizes that the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' is being substantiated nationwide, promising to reveal more evidence.

Gandhi specifically cited instances in Maharashtra, alleging that after their Lok Sabha success, one crore new voters appeared during assembly elections, all favoring BJP. Similar claims were made about Karnataka, with party workers allegedly discovering fake voters in Bengaluru Central.

Furthermore, Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for its refusal to investigate voter discrepancies and expressed concerns about governmental policies that he claims benefit industrialists Adani and Ambani. He urged party supporters to continue defending constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

