Rahul Gandhi's Crusade: Exposing 'Vote Theft' Across India
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, accuses the BJP of vote theft in various states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. He claims evidence of electoral irregularities is being gathered nationwide. Gandhi advocates for safeguarding constitutional rights and challenges the government's alliances with industrialists impacting citizen wealth.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating a vote theft campaign across several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. He emphasizes that the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' is being substantiated nationwide, promising to reveal more evidence.
Gandhi specifically cited instances in Maharashtra, alleging that after their Lok Sabha success, one crore new voters appeared during assembly elections, all favoring BJP. Similar claims were made about Karnataka, with party workers allegedly discovering fake voters in Bengaluru Central.
Furthermore, Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for its refusal to investigate voter discrepancies and expressed concerns about governmental policies that he claims benefit industrialists Adani and Ambani. He urged party supporters to continue defending constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Plea to Suspend India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Amid Rising Tensions
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections
Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest
India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal