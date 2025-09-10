Left Menu

Fiery Allegations: Money Power in Vice-Presidential Polls

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress accuses the BJP of spending massive amounts to 'buy votes' in the Vice-Presidential election. Despite BJP's win, Banerjee claims democracy is compromised by money power. He also criticizes BJP policies on electoral reforms, CAA, and other contentious issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:23 IST
The Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee launched a stinging attack on the BJP following the NDA's vice-presidential election victory. Banerjee alleged that the BJP spent between Rs 15-Rs 20 crore per MP to secure votes, accusing them of undermining democracy with monetary power.

In the election, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won with 452 votes, defeating Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, who secured 300 votes. Despite the results indicating cross-voting, Banerjee insisted all 41 Trinamool Congress MPs supported Reddy.

The BJP retaliated, dismissing Banerjee's claims as baseless while highlighting the Opposition's lack of unity. Banerjee continued to criticize BJP on topics such as electoral roll revisions, CAA implementation, and other national issues, urging a stronger governmental stance on controversial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

