India Acts Swiftly as Nepal Descends into Chaos

In a tumultuous week for Nepal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge revealed efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amid widespread unrest. Speaking at a Congress party training camp, he confirmed discussions with India's foreign secretary about the secure repatriation of approximately 1,000 Indians stranded due to the volatile situation.

Nepal has been gripped by violence after anti-government protests erupted in Kathmandu and other major cities, resulting in at least 25 deaths, including several police casualties. The turmoil led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. With the situation escalating, Nepal's Army has imposed a curfew and restrictive orders to prevent further violence.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a crucial travel advisory for citizens, advising against non-essential travel and urging those in Nepal to remain indoors and heed safety instructions. Emergency contact numbers have been released for those requiring assistance, ensuring that help is readily accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)