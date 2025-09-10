Left Menu

India Acts Swiftly as Nepal Descends into Chaos

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the escalating violence in Nepal and assured the safe return of around 1,000 stranded Indian citizens after discussions with India's foreign secretary. With protests in Kathmandu leading to casualties, India issued a travel advisory urging caution and non-essential travel avoidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:24 IST
India Acts Swiftly as Nepal Descends into Chaos
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a tumultuous week for Nepal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge revealed efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amid widespread unrest. Speaking at a Congress party training camp, he confirmed discussions with India's foreign secretary about the secure repatriation of approximately 1,000 Indians stranded due to the volatile situation.

Nepal has been gripped by violence after anti-government protests erupted in Kathmandu and other major cities, resulting in at least 25 deaths, including several police casualties. The turmoil led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. With the situation escalating, Nepal's Army has imposed a curfew and restrictive orders to prevent further violence.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a crucial travel advisory for citizens, advising against non-essential travel and urging those in Nepal to remain indoors and heed safety instructions. Emergency contact numbers have been released for those requiring assistance, ensuring that help is readily accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

 India
2
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

 India
3
Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025